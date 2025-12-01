Haskayne makes history!

Again, Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business makes business history! The first Master of Finance (MFin) program in Alberta, and the first of its kind in Western Canada.

Many Calgary employers and up leaders enthusiastically rave that it is essential and a business game changer.

Increasingly in today’s business, particularly in the financial sector, MFin is a valuable investment for accelerating a career in finance, especially for those with strong quantitative skills and a business background. It offers specialized knowledge, builds crucial analytical skills and can provide an edge in a competitive field.

With the warp speed of emerging technologies and the limitless scope and opportunities of today’s (and tomorrow’s) financial sector, and as Calgary continues to evolve as a globally acknowledged financial hub, there is a growing demand for professionals with deep fin tech capabilities.

“Our MFin program was developed in direct response to several key workplace trends and needs,” explains Ari Pandes, associate dean of Haskayne’s Professional Graduate Programs. “Today’s employers are looking for more than general business knowledge. They need professionals with deep technical expertise and the ability to apply it in real-world financial settings.

“And there is a growing demand for greater rigour and technical skills. Today’s employers are increasingly seeking finance professionals with strong analytical, computational and quantitative skills beyond what is typically offered in conventional MBA finance specializations, the CFA program or even in Bachelor of Commerce (BComm) programs.

Some benefits and value of Master of Finance include accelerating a career in finance and building specialized skills like an in-depth knowledge of finance, including topics like financial analysis and risk management.

MFin is also potent skill development, helping build key analytical and quantitative skills that are crucial in the finance field. “Employers consistently tell us they want graduates with practical knowledge and experience, which is why our program has made that a focus.”

Pandes adds that Haskayne’s Master of Finance program will have the necessary theoretical depth, and also emphasizes MFin’s intuition and practical applications, “so students can both think through problems analytically and solve problems using various tools and methodologies.”

The Haskayne Master of Finance program offers a combination of core technical courses, applied electives and professional development experiences aimed to prepare students for high-impact finance careers.

Some of the courses include Quantitative Foundations for Finance, Financial Economics, Institutions, Regulation and Ethics for Finance, Derivative Securities and Quantitative Investing.

It is exciting news that Haskayne’s MFin the first of its kind in Western Canada. But why Calgary? Why now?

“Calgary is continuing to gain momentum as a financial centre, and so there is a growing need for locally trained, technically proficient finance talent,” Ari Pandes says with enthusiasm. “Until now, students in Alberta needed to leave the region to access graduate-level specialized finance training.

“Our Haskayne program responds to industry needs by developing local talent for high-growth roles in banking, corporate finance, asset management, energy finance, fintech and beyond.”