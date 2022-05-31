Moves Back to the Beltline with New Customer Experience Centre; Will Grow Production Capacity by 10X

The iconic Alberta Boot Company has announced an exciting new 30,000 square foot brand experience centre in the beltline, just in time for summer.

The hybrid space will showcase the brand’s storied history along with a wider selection of western inspired merchandise, consisting of classic and modern boots, leather goods and apparel. The new beltline headquarters will offer guests boot making tours for an interactive experience of innovative manufacturing technology integrated with old world handcrafting techniques.

The new owners are leading the company on a giant step forward, seeking to make Alberta Boot a top ten Calgary tourist destination. The modern brand experience centre features educational displays, a boot shine station, custom shop, and an event space for corporate gatherings, complete with bourbon bar.

Alberta Boot is known for its hand-crafted boots, inspired by the Canadian prairies, with an aesthetic to suit those with an affinity to the modern west.

At a recent company event, Eytan Broder, CEO of Alberta Boot, along with Steve McDonough, President and Chairman of the Calgary Stampede, introduced Alberta Boot as the Official Boot of The Calgary Stampede and unveiled a 2022 commemorative boot design.

“We are so proud to be named the Official Boot of The Calgary Stampede and very excited that it’s happening while we are taking our customer experience to a whole new level in the Beltline. The company is more connected with the Stampede than ever before and more entrenched into the fabric of our community,” says Broder. “With new stores in Lake Louise and Banff and a growing e-commerce site that is taking our business to the world, we want to make sure Alberta Boot is firmly committed at home in Calgary, the place where it all started.”

During the announcement, McDonough was custom fit for his exclusive new pair of 2022 Calgary Stampede commemorative boots.

“I need some new boots, and this is the place to get them,” says McDonough. “We love the local craftmanship and are excited to continue the long-standing relationship between Alberta Boot and the Calgary Stampede.”

The new location will open in late June at 121 10th Avenue SE.