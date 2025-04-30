Recognizing leadership excellence.

Visionary leaders and entrepreneurs are driven by innovation, strategy, achievement and success. But they usually avoid recognition and fuss. And visionary Calgary business leader, high achiever and successful entrepreneur Bryan de Lottinville is a good example.

This month, the dynamic founder and chief enthusiast at Benevity Inc. – the globally respected enterprise impact platform which enables charitable donation, volunteer management, community investment and behavioural change initiatives – will be recognized by the Haskayne School of Business and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce as the 2025 Inspiring Business Leader Award recipient.

The annual award celebrates outstanding business and community leaders for inspiring ethical leadership, personal and professional accomplishments, a commitment to community and business acumen. The award also raises funds for scholarships that support upcoming generations of ethical business leaders (students and entrepreneurs).

Bryan de Lottinville’s background and credentials are impressive and deserving.

He is internationally recognized as a thought leader on corporate purpose, and has redefined what it means to do business with impact. Some have called it “technology with a purpose.” In 2008, his diverse business savvy, innovative software solution skills and a passion for grassroots engagement helped launch Benevity, the game-changing impact platform which enables charitable donation, volunteer management, community investment and behavioural change initiatives.

The company has helped some of the world’s biggest companies, including Nike, Google and Apple, integrate purpose into their business models.

After 13 years as CEO, de Lottinville stepped aside in 2021, but continues to guide the vision of the company in his role as Chief Enthusiast. Under his dynamic leadership, Benevity has facilitated $19 billion in donations and 100 million volunteer hours for nearly 500,000 non-profits worldwide.

“Let’s face it,” he says with enthusiasm, “There is big value for businesses to do the right thing, help people be their best selves and ignite an inherent desire to become a force for positive change in our world.”

Bryan de Lottinville’s tireless dedication to creating sustainable change and socially impactful workplaces are just some of the credentials which earned the prestigious Inspiring Business Leader Award.

According to Dr. Gina Grandy, Dean of the Haskayne School of Business, Bryan is an exceptional choice. “As a visionary entrepreneur and champion of corporate purpose, Bryan has redefined what it means to do business with impact. The award recognizes what can be achieved when leaders act as a catalyst for positive change. His motivation for founding and growing Benevity is an exemplar of inspiring and visionary leadership in action.”

Deborah Yedlin, President and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce underscores that “the Calgary Chamber takes pride in nurturing tomorrow’s business talent through scholarship opportunities made possible by our Inspiring Business Leader Award gala.

“We believe that as Calgarians, we have a responsibility to promote and honour leadership that is both ethical and inspiring within our community.”

The award began as Calgary’s Distinguished Business Leader Award in 1993, and has since recognized 32 outstanding Calgary business and community leaders, including agricultural industry icon Kim McConnell (2024) and Dawn Farrell (2023), the first woman to lead a pipeline company in Canada.

Bryan de Lottinville will be recognized at the gala dinner in the Percheron Ballroom at the BMO Centre on May 6, 2025. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships are directed toward the endowment for a scholarship which supports undergraduate students at Haskayne, as well as the Jim Dewald Emerging Leaders Scholarship offered by the Calgary Chamber.