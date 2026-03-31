One Goal: Square the Clubface.

Let me tell you a secret. If you want to enjoy golf a little more, I suggest committing to improving one skill in your game this year. Not 10 things. Not a long list of swing thoughts. Not chasing YouTube looking for “The Secret.” Actually, I will let you in on the The Secret: Learn to how to square the clubface through the impact zone. Duh, you say?! Commit to this and it is guaranteed to change your game.

Achieving a square clubface is something we need in every type of golf shot – putting, chipping, pitching, iron shots and the driver. Working on this skill is difficult, but let’s start with the biggest culprit – overuse or misuse of the wrists in the golf swing. And often at the beginning of the swing – the takeaway.

Let me use a simple analogy.

Think about hitting a nail with a hammer. To drive a nail properly, you have to strike it squarely on the head. So you have to take dead aim, set the hammer on or close to the nail, gently take it back slowly and then replace it with precise and deliberate movements at the nail. Let’s call this ‘the waggle.’ Then you trust and swing the hammer with freedom, confidence and hope.

When you do this well, the hammer meets the nail squarely. You don’t abruptly cock your wrists nor try to manipulate the hammer at the last second by trying to hit it using your wrist. You hold the hammer naturally and your wrists cock in the backswing, set and then release at impact. No over-conscious control of grip pressure or of the hinging or releasing your wrists. Your deliberate pre-swing routine increases your focus and tells your brain what you want to achieve. Over time, you will get better at it with practice (or just call a handyman).

The golf swing works in much the same way.

One of the best ways to train a square clubface through impact is to turn the traditional pre-shot waggle into a drill where you will work on the skill of the takeaway with a square clubface and also train an effective impact position. Many PGA professionals practice a short takeaway or waggle before a shot to ensure dead aim (like the hammer). It also frees up their wrists so they are reactive and not over or under used.

The Drill

Step 1: Begin in your normal setup with the clubface square to the target. From there, work on your takeaway (12-18 inches from the ball) with very little tension in your wrists and ensure your clubface is aimed at the ball (see figure 2). If it is not, then it is open or closed. Learn to use your whole body in the takeaway.

Step 2: Next, return the club back to impact taking dead aim with a square clubface, increasing your focus. However, do not just place the club there with your hands or arms. Engage your whole body to simulate the golf swing. Feel as though you are pulling the club back to the start with your whole target side. When the club returns behind the ball, notice a strong impact position (see figure 2). The shaft should be leaning towards the target with hands slightly ahead of the ball and your weight shifting slightly toward the target side foot – very similar to the positions seen in great players like Ben Hogan or Tiger Woods.

Practice this several times to train a square clubface and impact through a body-driven motion. When ready, add balls with a pitching wedge and incorporate the drill into your practice.

Square the clubface and you will surely improve your Distance, Direction and Demeanour on the golf course this season. Good Luck!