Executrade – Celebrating 50 Years

Executrade – Your Recruitment Specialist celebrates a significant milestone this August as it marks its 50th anniversary.

This achievement underscores its unwavering commitment to people, quality and work ethic. Founded in 1974 by Rich Stoppler in Edmonton’s historic McLeod Building, the company started with a clear mission: to prioritize both candidates and companies equally.

Reflecting on those early days, Rich says, “When we started this company, we did it with a purpose. We founded it on the notion that we had – and always will have – two clients; the candidate and the company. We know that both are equal in importance and knowing that made us stand firm on what we were doing and why we were doing it. It did not matter who walked through our doors. When they did, they were the most important person in the world for the time they were here.”

From the outset, Rich and his wife Lois played pivotal roles in shaping the company. Lois, who worked nearby at that time, would cross the street on her lunch break to help Rich with typing and paperwork, embodied the family’s hands-on approach and dedication to service. This early teamwork laid the foundation for a company culture that values close-knit relationships and a collaborative spirit.

Their son, Scott, joined the company in 1999, representing the next generation’s dedication to excellence and innovation. Scott had to earn his way in, starting from the ground up.

“Some of my earliest memories were about going to the office. I would have been about three or four years old. I had no idea what people were doing but I remember a lot of buzz, action, and people coming and going.” He says. “When I was ready to join Executrade, I approached my dad and he said, ‘What would you do? I don’t have a job for you!’ I told him don’t worry, we will figure it out. He said, ‘Okay then, be ready to go by 7 a.m. tomorrow,’ and the rest is history.”

Under Scott’s leadership, Executrade expanded its reach and services. He is very grateful for the strength of Executrade, as it provided a foundation for the creation of Richardson Executive Search in 2014, Outsource Payroll Solutions in 2015 and Stoppler Hughes Managed HR Solutions in 2017.

This expansion of service offerings led to the creation of the ECL Group of Companies.

Scott reflects on their growth, stating, “Executrade, just like the entire ECL Group, is a painting, where the paint never dries. We are always adding brushstrokes; always refining, growing and moving forward as we adapt to changing market conditions and meeting the needs of our clients.”

At the heart of Executrade and the entire ECL Group lies its greatest strength: its people. From the dedicated recruitment consultants who tirelessly match candidates with opportunities to account managers, researchers and administrative staff to the visionary leaders driving the company’s growth, every team member has and will continue to play a pivotal role in the company’s success. This collective dedication and diverse expertise are what truly set Executrade apart. The company’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment ensures that every individual can thrive and contribute their best.

As Rich often says, “Our people are our most valuable asset. It’s their passion, commitment and talent that propel us forward and enable us to achieve our vision of connecting the right people with the right opportunities.”

This unwavering focus on people not only drives business success but also creates a lasting impact on the communities they serve. The diversity of their team members, whether in their professional backgrounds or origins, enriches their perspective, enhances their creativity and strengthens their ability to deliver exceptional service to clients nationwide.

Beyond business, Executrade’s impact extends deeply into the community, supporting organizations like Lurana Shelter, Kids with Cancer Society and Youth Empowerment and Support Services (YESS).

Scott says, “If you are fortunate enough to be blessed with abundance, you have a responsibility to give back and support others in need. There are so many great organizations doing great work. They just need additional support and awareness to help them move their causes forward.”

Accolades such as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award and the BBB Torch Award for Ethics underscore their industry leadership and unwavering integrity.

Rich expresses gratitude, saying, “We are thankful for our phenomenal business associates that have been so instrumental to our growth over these 50 years.”

Scott adds, “We are also thankful to every team member.”

Rich and Scott reflect on their Alberta roots with pride. “I love Edmonton,” says Rich. “Lois and I had moved here for a year before opening Executrade. We grew up on the prairies. I’m from Saskatchewan, but Edmonton just felt like home. It has been exciting to watch it grow from 400,000 people to the size it is now.”

Scott adds, “I feel very inspired by Calgary. It is the business capital of Western Canada. Our Calgary team is a significant and equal part of the ECL Group, and we are proud to be doing business there. People think that Edmonton and Calgary are very different, but the overall Alberta work ethic and values transcend both cities. We are just so proud to be based in Alberta and to have grown as an Alberta-based company with a national reach. Thanks to technology, our work transcends borders.”

Executrade takes pride in their deep understanding of the local market and their unwavering commitment to serving Albertans with integrity and excellence. Rooted in Alberta’s values of hard work and community, they also wholeheartedly embrace the belief that client partnerships can transcend borders, fostering relationships that extend beyond national boundaries.

The journey of 50 years in recruitment was not without its challenges. Scott acknowledges the complexities inherent in their mission centered on people.

“It’s the human element, which is the very foundation of our mission. Everything we do is based around people but at the same time, you cannot control people. Sometimes you have what seems like the perfect candidate on paper for a position but the personalities between the prospective employer and candidate do not align. That means they are not the right fit after all.

“Other times we feel like we have the ideal placement, but the candidate does not agree or take the necessary steps forward.

“Humans are special because nothing in the world has the power and opportunity to change their mind or their life’s trajectory to this extent. We cannot make up people’s minds for them – nor do we want to. We endeavour to opening up as many mutually beneficial opportunities as we can. The rest comes down to the people we strive to serve.”

The Stopplers are proud of the number of lives Executrade has touched.

“It’s amazing to think that we have impacted thousands of lives over the last 50 years,” says Rich. “From helping young professionals launch their career here, to supporting mid-career professionals on their leadership journey, to helping people identify their best fit so they become comfortable in a career transition.”

Scott, as the second-generation leader in the family business, reflects, “I find fulfillment in working with the next generation of clients and candidates whose predecessors, mentors or parents were assisted by Executrade. It’s rewarding to anticipate that these newer relationships may also introduce their own contacts to our services someday”.

Rich is happy to enjoy his golden years and is enjoying time with his family and grandchildren.

“There are not enough adjectives in the world to describe this journey,” he smiles. “In the early days, there were nights I didn’t sleep worrying about how I would make payroll. Then there were days I would come home so excited by wins at the office that I couldn’t eat.”

Lois smiles right back at him, saying, “There were many highs and lows, but we were grounded. The office had the same importance as our home and our family. Everyone was family, and we treated them that way. That is why we have so many good memories of it all.”

Executrade proudly boasts “Alberta Roots, National Reach: 50 Years of Recruitment Excellence” encapsulating their journey of recruitment excellence. Leveraging their deep Alberta roots, they have successfully expanded their influence nationwide, setting standards in recruitment and workforce solutions.

Looking forward, Scott, leading the business into its next 50 years, remains committed to sustaining and expanding Executrade’s legacy. With gratitude for past achievements and optimism for the future, Executrade continues to innovate and connect people, demonstrating that even after 50 years, their mission to bring people together remains vibrant and evolving.

Scott states, “Everything about Executrade involves people – our teams, clients, partner companies. That is what makes it so exciting, challenging, and unique.”

The 50th anniversary of Executrade is not just a celebration of past achievements but a testament to the enduring spirit of entrepreneurship, family values and community stewardship that define their journey. As they navigate the future with optimism and determination, Executrade remains committed to forging new paths, fostering meaningful connections, and shaping a brighter tomorrow for all those they serve.

For more information on Executrade and the ECL Group, visit www.executrade.com or www.ecl-group.ca.