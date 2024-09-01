WD Construction – Celebrating 25 Years

Many Calgary dental, optometry and veterinary clinics are a testimonial to the innovation, skill and uncompromising quality work of WD Construction.

The respected, customer-focused and service-oriented commercial contractor is celebrating 25 years of experience, spanning hundreds of projects of all scopes, budgets and schedules.

It is more, much more, than a 25th anniversary. It is a celebration of 25 years of superior workmanship, excellent designer, trades and client relationships, and the celebration of an exceptional reputation and trust.

“Our success and reputation go way beyond the hundreds of Calgary area construction projects,” says the positive WD co-founder and principal, Bob Dawson. “It’s a credit to the 25 years of rapport with our designer and trades partners, and it is the expertise and dedication of our terrific team.”

It is a formula for excellence! And it reinforces the industry reputation of WD Construction as Calgary’s premier general contractor, specializing in dental, optometrist and veterinary offices.

President Steve Loewen is high-energy, hands-on and involved in all aspects of WD projects. “Our uncompromising attention to detail is essential for everything we do.

“Estimating is crucial, because every project relies on a budget. Accurate estimates ensure that all costs are detailed and transparent, before the first nail is hammered. Planning and efficient scheduling are crucial for the efficient completion of our construction projects.”

WD Construction works closely with the Calgary area’s top designers and relies on the tremendous rapport and relationships with Calgary area trades. It is a key part of the WD Construction advantage, making sure all of the WD clients’ specific needs, expectations and overall vision are realized.

The company’s 25-year track record and success are also a testimonial about the many ways that construction project needs and trends continually change.

From the aesthetic look and feel of the office – because patient first impressions are important – to the functionality of the design and layouts which are best suited for the dental, optometry or veterinary staff.

The design specs and materials. The flooring. The walls. The lighting. The cabinets. The appealing, comfortable and functional reception and the clinic office areas. According to construction trends, Calgary area clinics are devoting lots of attention to the front end of the clinic.

Dawson mentions a big Calgary demand for high quality millwork for construction projects, and he is fiercely proud of WD Construction’s expertise with custom millwork. “It is more than just a visual. Our high standard of millwork is all made with love and meticulous attention.”

Loewen emphasizes essential aspects of today’s dental, vet and optometry clinics: technology.

WD works closely with designers and engineers about features like the infrastructure and power sourcing for equipment like vacuums, X-rays, laser machines and 3D printers. Digital connections for USB and internet. And the positioning for today’s many sophisticated and state-of-the-art clinic tools and devices.

Building the office according to the client’s specific needs, and working with the intricate specs and precise details of the designer’s plan, are indispensable aspects of the WD Construction uniqueness.

With the many design and construction details which are critical aspects of WD Construction projects, Dawson and Loewen are upbeat and genuine, emphasizing a vital factor in the 25-year Calgary success story: people!

The perfection, dedication and expertise of the WD staff.

Like construction manager Lee McCallum, with more than 40 years of construction experience. Shop supervisor Trevor Sedran, who has excelled as a custom cabinet maker for more than 30 years. The efficiency of office manager Claudia Puddicombe Gonzalez, and more than 20 members of the WD team who work hard to earn the exceptional WD Construction reputation.

Today more than ever, client relationships are a must, and feedback is critical to business success. It says a lot, that many WD clients are long-term repeat customers, or they are word-of-mouth referrals or recommendations from leasing agents and Calgary designers.

The WD feedback reinforces the 25-year Calgary success story.

“For dentists, an important feature is maximizing the amount of space available,” says WD client and Calgary dentist Dr. Rob Vincelli of Vincelli Orthodontics. “Having all the necessary components to a dental office, while avoiding wasted space.

“WD provided solid and quality construction and very accommodating to our requests. They had outstanding communication throughout the project. WD was a pleasure to work with.”

Nima Peydayesh, business manager of Bee Family Dental notes: “For dentists and support staff like dental assistants and hygienists, the space must be functional, with the infrastructure and flexibility to incorporate the newest technologies. It is important to help us better educate, diagnose and treat patients and enhance patient experience.”

He adds: “WD approaches the construction with a terrific and collaborative mindset. They proactively raise issues and possible roadblocks, and they are open to suggestions and changes, always prioritizing the project and the client.”

No doubt about it! WD Construction’s 25th anniversary is more than a celebration of reputation and success. It is a testimonial about the quality of WD’s work, a celebration of WD’s client and trades relationships, and a credit to the WD team.

