If governments and individuals continue to cancel and block each other when we have differences, is there any hope for science, freedom or truth in the future? Is anyone actually paying attention to how this IS holding back progress, or is it just about power?

In 2008 a documentary film called ‘Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed’ was released with the intent of questioning if anyone could be fired for expressing dissenting viewpoints. What it proved was that whoever controls the money controls the point of view, and there is a good chance effort to challenge those views could have negative consequences. Fast forward to 2024 and the implications have grown greater and more frightening. Case in point is Canada’s recent Bills C-11, C-18 and C- 63 whereby one is at risk of being cancelled or blocked over differences of opinions or political policies that could lead to fines or worse.

No longer being able to see or post any Canadian news on some social media platforms is another example. We can block each other on social media without great discomfort as we can always pick up news on other forums. However, Bills C-11, C-18 and C-63 have greater implications that we thought only existed in history books. It appears to be growing daily! Brazil, recently blocked Elon Musk’s social media platform ‘X’ making it completely inaccessible to its 22 million Brazilian users. Why? Because Musk and a judge disagreed over free speech, and what the judge deemed misinformation and for which thousands of dollars in fines were levied against people and companies trying to access it. Musk’s bank account for his satellite internet provider Starlink and their 250,000 customers service was frozen temporarily. Musk was providing free internet to those customers while he tried to work out the dispute.

While censorship is forbidden under Brazil’s constitution, the usual words of ‘fake news’ appears to be the only explanation offered. Musk who is a ‘free speech absolutist’ isn’t alone. Meta’s WhatsApp and widely used ‘Telegram’ are also under threat and were forced to meet compliances to stay online. Brazil’s most widely used Messaging App and ‘Telegram’ has also been shut down for a short time and X has been banned in other countries such as Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, North Korea and Venezuela. What do they have in common?

It is hard to believe you are on the right side of history when fighting for free speech. It is more chilling to worry there may be possibilities of scientists and historians not being able to follow evidence in the future. Some have likened it to the erection of the Berlin Wall on the premise of keeping dangerous ideas out of the Soviet Block.

I am a strong proponent of podcasts and produce some content. I try to present facts that hopefully will create interesting dialogue and lead to solutions or add some feedback that could result in enhanced policy decisions or even new ideas. If we continue to cancel, expel or block our opponents I’m not sure how we can find a way to work together.