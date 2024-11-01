Greenwashing or Greenhushing?

So, why is someone assigned to target Canada’s greatest monetary resource? Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Wilkinson is on track to destroy our industry and make Canada poorer with his C-59 ‘Greenwashing Act’.

He claims the oil and gas industry is in decline and will inevitably fade away, beginning as early as this year. Credible reports suggest that oil emission cap programs could cost 51,000 jobs between 2030 and 2035, with a loss of $24B to Canada’s GDP. I wonder what he has in mind as a replacement for royalties and tax revenues like the $45B gained in 2023, and the 375,000 jobs Canada wide that industry supports? How about those equalization payments?

Ottawa is basing its climate change policies on a widely debunked analysis by the IEA that envisions oil and gas production declining worldwide by 70 per cent after 2029. Lowering Canada’s production will not impact global emissions as other countries will simply increase theirs.

Industry has been working for some time to address Ottawa’s plan to ‘fight climate change,’ with carbon capture and storage projects to lower emissions as a ‘good-will gesture.’ If government statistics indicate that oil and gas only accounts for about 5 per cent of emissions, what industries will be next?

It is painfully obvious that energy policy makers lack any understanding that electricity, transportation and health care cannot exist without products made from fossil fuels. Highly promoted renewables that generate ‘occasional electricity cannot make products or fuels. Everything that needs electricity is made from petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal or natural gas. AI requires exponential levels of electricity, along with iPhones, computers, spacecraft, medications and all medical supplies. All the foundations of our modern world require it!

Bill C-59 became law June 20 which is intended to stifle industry from communicating their plans to net zero emissions by 2050. Bill C-59 made its way to Canada’s Competition Act where companies will be forced to substantiate any statements to prove how their initiatives will address climate change. There are massive penalties up to 3 per cent of gross global revenues if private citizens lodge complaints about the validity of a submission and claims are considered questionable and new roadblocks are presented. This opens the door for all types of nuisance complaints and companies being forced to spend time proving their claims.

We can already guess this will be a ‘no win’ for companies who will surely be found guilty of ‘greenwashing’ as they try to prove their claim. The catch is how do companies submit environmental assessment details to even apply for a permit. There is a threat of criminal penalties for ‘over-hyping’ your project.

How will we manufacture wind turbine blades or solar panels? Everything needs electricity! How about our health care products, pharmaceuticals and all our construction products for our home?

What can we expect next? Some groups are adjusting their entire website to limit their information, and social medias have gone silent.