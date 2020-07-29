Listen to Your Instinct

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have been considered the greatest golfers of all time. In terms of ball striking some make a case that Canadian Moe Norman is the Greatest Ball Striker of all time. When it comes to the golf swing all of these professionals have something in common… Their swing styles are unique from each other but their commitment to learning and working at their personal swing is similar.

Nicklaus and Woods share many similarities in their swings, but during the Nicklaus era, golfers were learning to raise their target side heel off the ground in the backswing. Then along came Tiger and you were supposed to keep your target side foot on the ground in the backswing. This sets doubt and confusion to many golfers looking for the right answer. So what is the right way? Answer: either way is correct.

Many golfers and teachers would dismiss Moe Normans set up and single plane swing as his PGA Tour record did not validate it. Today the PGA Tours Bryson DeChambeauis has a single plane swing and a style, which is similar to Moe Normans. DeChambeauis is 26 years old; he has six PGA tour wins and also is one of only five players to win the NCAA Championship and the U.S Amateur in the same year; Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods also accomplished this.

The traditional set up vs the single plane setup * is one example of how golf swings can differ greatly and produce exceptional results as depicted by the incredible careers of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and rising superstar Bryson DeChambeauis.

Sometimes we compromise our own ability in search of the perfect golf swing. After all there is so much information and armchair coaches telling us what is right and what is wrong.

I wonder how often Bryson DeChambeauis has had advice or felt pressure from himself to change his swing. After all he doesn’t look anything like Tiger, Jack or any of the other tour players. But he didn’t change; he stuck with his style, refined his swing with advice that supported his style. So don’t get hung up on a variety of swing techniques. Listen to your instinct and refine your own personal swing with focused advice.

* Video at: https://www.mckenziemeadows.com/academy/golf-tips