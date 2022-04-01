Parker’s Pen – April 2022

Restaurateurs across the country have been hard hit by so many restrictions due the pandemic. But here they continue to be faced with continuing problems caused by our own administration.

After too long a time I decided it was time to enjoy a great Fish & Chip Friday – halibut no less – at Buchanan’s.

I was in a fine mood driving along Memorial Drive and over the Louise Bridge, planning to take 5th Avenue to 6th Street and then turn left along 3rd Avenue to the restaurant at the end of the block. The sign there that said no left turn except bicycles irritated me; down another block and back up 6th Street only to find there was no longer any parking outside Buchanan’s thanks to bicycle lanes and restricted parking for half a block back long 3rd Avenue, which meant a tough climb over barriers and a cold walk for my handicapped passenger to the front door of the restaurant.

For goodness sakes – how many bicycles use that quiet, out of the way corner of Eau Claire? Parking problems downtown are a very real problem for eateries trying to welcome back customers.

Fortunately, the meal was just as good as I remember it being.

+

Strange that in this forecasted paperless society I pick up three items from Safeway and get presented with a receipt that measured exactly 16 inches long.

+

Back in my December column I rumored that the design of the new Arts Commons theatre had been awarded to a Toronto firm as lead architect.

Only in February did the powers that be have the courage to announce that another project supported by tax payer dollars and local donors had indeed gone to an out-of-towner.

Trouble is, our local firms – very capable of doing the job – all felt they had to team up with a ‘starchitect’ to have any chance of winning. And they won’t complain lest they get black-balled for the next job.

+

Next to being a judge at figure skating competition, driving instructor must be the most nerve-wracking way to earn a living. As I drive behind learners – especially in tough driving conditions – I wonder if any of the instructors just say, as politely as possible: “Sorry, but you’re never going to make it.”

Mind you, I would sooner drive behind a cautious new driver than be subject to the gentleman who, frustrated because I slowed down to 30 kilometres/hour, angrily overtook me in the playground zone on 10th Steet N.W.

Ashamed to say that I leaned on my horn which meant I was angry. Not a good emotion to show.

+

I may not be the brightest star in the galaxy, but I’m still able to tell the difference between male and female.

Why did the company website I was searching, alongside the photographs of the three ladies on the team, have to add (she/her) alongside their names?

+

Final words: When I was young, I was poor. But after years of hard, honest and painstaking work, I am no longer young.