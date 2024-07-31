Parker’s Pen – August 2024

Nice to think that our city council is able to take the summer away from all of their tough decision-making on important subjects such as single-use bags, how many chickens we can keep in our backyard, raising speeding fines in year-round school zones, and the ‘won’t go away’ blanket rezoning. Maybe after a long rest they will be better able to tackle such things as fiscal responsibilities.

And they should be thinking while relaxing with an afternoon G&T about how to combat Nenshi. They have had a few tough skirmishes with Premier Smith, but I think our past mayor will really enjoy jousting with his former colleagues.

+

We are over the days of water restrictions, and was it that much of a hardship? We did have water, and all of the worry about lawns and flowers were quickly put to bed with some rather dramatic downpours.

The need to use less of the overabundance of water that is normally ours had me thinking how thankful we should be and how perhaps we ought to continue using less.

I have been reading Malcolm Muggeridge’s book on his visit to Mother Teresa in Calcutta – as it was called then – and was struck by a photograph of her cradling a dying man’s head while trying to offer him a drop of water.

We are so fortunate in what we have in abundance.

And we shouldn’t get so excited about potholes and dandelions when we can see the way so many have to live, day by day, in so many cities around the world.

+

Remember Stampede?

We should be so proud of the extravaganza of just last month that brought so much fun to so many, and was such a window to the world as to just what a fine city this is.

We had the privilege of watching the parade from the Fairmont Palliser and it was a great experience to be able to mix with visitors and share with them such a fun time. We sat curbside with a couple visiting from New Zealand who loved every minute of the long parade – although I had to tell them there was no need to clap for a wagonload of politicians – and were looking forward to the rodeo and chuckwagons.

The hotel’s breakfast is a place to mix and mingle with guests and although we spent most of our time chatting about Argentina’s football team, I was happy to hear Sebastian Picardo, president and CEO of Holt Renfrew, tell me how delighted the company is with the continuing success of the Calgary store.

+

Did I read it right that the federal government is promising nearly $500 million over the past four years to study a high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City? How much are they offering our proposed line?

+

Not sure I approve of the distracting banners over road bridges, but a couple had me laughing out loud. The City has hung two or three imploring us to shop local in Marda Loop. How? 33rd Avenue is a vehicular disaster zone. Mind you, people living on 20th Avenue N.W. must be just as fed up with detours.

+

Admittedly, when you start with bare land it’s easier to make the right plans – and West District has 95 acres to play with. What really impressed me with a wander through Truman Development’s Broadview Avenue was the sensible wide sidewalks that included a bike lane. Cyclists are separated from vehicles and having to watch out for car doors opening.

+

Final Words: The man who smiles when things go wrong has thought of someone to blame.