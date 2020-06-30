Parker’s Pen – July 2020

Always interested in words, I wonder who came up with the phrase ‘social distancing’ to describe measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Sounds nice but wouldn’t ‘physical distancing’ be a better descriptive?

The Brits came up with a new word to describe those who were silly enough to ignore the need to physical distance – Covidiots. And in the same newspaper I read a humorous re-write of a popular nursery rhyme – “Humpty Trumpty Sat on a Wall”

And last note on Covid-19 – John Dong of Royal Liquor Stores told me the sales of a popular Mexican beer were way down at the time we all knew the pandemic as Coronavirus.

I wonder why Tourism Vancouver already had the appointment of Royce Chwin as its new CEO on its website before any announcement was forthcoming about him leaving his position as CEO Travel Alberta.

Randy Mowat, senior vice president marketing at MNP LLP is walking tall these days as his team has been recognized by Lexington, Kentucky-based, Association for Accounting Marketing with its 2020 award for publications and newsletters. In his 24 years with the Calgary company Mowat has helped it grow to be one of the leading national full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firms with 80-plus offices spread across the country and an employee strength of over 5,500.

Kudos to Gerald Knowlton, retired real estate developer who was responsible for Petro-Canada Centre, Bow Valley Square and Mount Royal Village, who continues to share his love of trains.

In 1979, Knowlton began developing Champion Park in honour of the CPR and later gifted the display that includes station, track, locomotive executive car and many other railway artifacts and pieces of equipment to the town of Okotoks and Foothills County.

His father was station agent at Standard for 42 years and now Knowlton has been the prime donor in developing Memory Lane Park in that community with the construction of a replica of its old station and the donation of a finely renovated red CPR caboose.

Worth a visit.

Booking meetings via Zoom has been a useful convenience of late but I find a problem in that when people book for a certain length of time, they tend to use it all no matter if the business had been completed in a much shorter time.

Seems a bit tough that standing too close meant a $1,200 fine while failing to stop at a stop sign cost around $280 plus demerits.

I feel for those businesses having to close down due to being closed for such a long time, but I do hope that the Hillhurst Sunnyside Flea Market will soon be open on Sunday mornings. Besides being a great place to wander in search of treasures that have been discarded by others, it’s a real community happening for the vendors who must be missing each other’s company – as well as a means of them earning a couple of dollars.

Final Words: Life is what happens to you while you’re making other plans.