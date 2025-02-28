Parker’s Pen – March 2025

I’ve been very lucky in not being too much of a burden on our health care system, but the unfortunate experience of visiting the Rockyview Hospital daily for nine weeks was a real eye opener to some of the problems I have read about in Letters to the Editor.

Neatly made-up gurneys are lined up every night awaiting emergency arrivals. We arrived at 3:30 p.m. and guess we weren’t classed as a real emergency as we didn’t get to see a doctor until 7:40 p.m. From then on, the attention was great. But it’s easy to see we have a huge predicament facing us by a terrible shortage of beds.

As soon as a neighbour is able to be transferred – or dies, as was experienced – the bed is cleaned, fitted with new sheets and a new neighbour arrives.

This city boasts of its new citizens, yet noting concerns about housing and busier roads, but healthy today, chances are they are going to get sick, get injured and certainly get older. A decision to plan for a new hospital would probably take six or seven years to build and be operational.

Time to get with it.

+

In business in the UK as a newspaper distributor back in 1792, retailer WH Smith should have a good idea of what will sell. Happy to read that today it has decided to re-stock vinyl records in its shops. Despite living with technology that offers all kinds of entertainment at the click of a button, people appear to be finding enjoyment in things that were so rewardingly pleasant in the past.

Knitting clubs are the rage, book clubs abound, and more people seem to be resorting back to long-playing records and real cameras instead of point-and-click never-to-find-a-way-in-an-album photographs.

+

I am trying to decide whether to give up watching professional sports. Not that I don’t enjoy time taken to watch golf and football – that’s soccer, of course – but the sporting world has gone bananas in the way it makes and spends money.

To be honest, I’d never heard of Juan José Soto until I read that he had been offered a contract with the Nets for $765 million over 15 years. Can’t work around that figure in my brain, but I do understand £500 per week that a couple of English football players will be ‘earning’ this coming season. And does Scottie Scheffler really get $11,243 per shot?

Money paid for by loyal supporters and gambling companies.

+

For those who think that age just might weary them, take heart from Sir David Attenborough. The natural historian has been a TV presenter for the past 70 years, and approaching his 99th birthday plans to be off on another working adventure to Asia.

+

Whoever decided that cup and beer mug bottoms should be concave? I always make such a watery mess getting them out of the dishwasher.

+

I bet a lot of Americans are saying to themselves, “How did this happen?”

+

Final words: I used to be indecisive, but now I’m not so sure.