Protecting Those who are Most Vulnerable

No one who is reading this editorial has experienced in their lifetime the significance of a pandemic health-emergency such as COVID-19. The following statement might sound somewhat general, but I suspect it is real for every corner of the globe—“THE WORLD WILL NEVER BE THE SAME”.

Amid all this anxiety and fear, our responsibility today is to provide support by meeting the needs of those who are most VULNERABLE—our seniors who need alternative levels of supportive living.

LEVELS OF SUPPORTIVE CARE

SL-1 is Independent Living, where seniors relocate to a Senior Centre for healthy cuisine with various entertainment, activities and socialization, in lieu of the loneliness of living alone.

SL-2 is Assisted Living , recognizing that with aging, services for dressing, bathing, mobility stimulation through Stretch & Flex programs and other health services for roughly two (2) hours per diem.

SL-3 is Enhanced Care, that recognizes aging does continue and the level of supportive care is increased to roughly four (4) hours per diem, usually for more nursing and therapy support.

SL-4 is Palliative Care, for 24-hour nursing support that provides medical assistance—pharmaceutical for the release of discomfort, with spiritual assistance for the senior and loved-ones.

SL-4D is Memory Care , for those with Dementia including Alzheimer’s Disease, requiring 24-hour supportive living services.

UNDERSTANDING SUPPORTIVE LIVING–DURING THE PANDEMIC OF COVID-19.

Residents know they are not alone and they take comfort with the medical and nursing skills that oversee their health issues. The Chefs provide quality cooked meals to enhance less-mobile seniors metabolizing of their food. The Recreation Therapists provide daily mobility coaching for stretch & flex programs, as well as Seeing is Believing for entertainment, and memory stimulation. We Walk-Down-Memory-Lane each day and reflect on our resident’s reflection of former years.

NEW FRIENDSHIPS ARE JUST DOWN THE HALLWAY

Seniors generally do not like talking about COVID and its devastation to the elderly. Mostly, seniors want to enjoy each day by being positive and grateful for their life.

Each day, MINDFUL MEDITATION for de-stressing followed with ayurvedic herbal TULSI-TEA, stimulates seniors to talk about their fond memories and their wishes for their family. They have discovered new friendships to stimulate discussions about events and lost friends they have known over the years.

“It is so easy to connect with others since the activities and social events bring us together” says Sara who has been enjoying the congregate living lifestyle for 7 years.

FAMILIES PARTICIPATE WITH THEIR LOVED ONES

There are five important attributes that families look for when selecting Senior-Supportive-Care

It should be reasonably close for most family members to join their loved-one(s) for visits.

Investigate the intensity of health services following the Wellness Director’s assessment.

Socialization for mobility Stretch & Flex, Entertainment events, Activities memory retention and

Cleanliness with housekeeping services to maintain a healthy atmosphere for residents.

Healthy meals from a menu that are included without several extras.

“Our Mother is now so involved we have to book an appointment to see her.”

Dr. M. Garth Mann: CEO, Manor Village Life Centers