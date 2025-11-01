The issue is never the issue.

I recently received feedback from friends who attended COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan last year where governments signed agreements for a UN-led global carbon market and trillions of dollars in wealth transfers. The game puts a massive price for emissions on our ‘gas of life (CO2).’ Western governments pledged $1.3 trillion per year in climate wealth transfers by 2025 on their country’s behalf. The money for profiteers will come from what remains of the middle class in the West. They claim these reparations are to compensate for ‘loss and damage’ caused by CO2. Of that, about $300 billion annually will be in the form of grants and low-interest loans for climate reparations. Where have we heard those words before?

The deal involves the UN’s carbon market schemes. And they are schemes. The dollars will be directed to the developing world, who will in turn save up to $250B a year and will help them implement their climate plans faster. They openly admit this to be a wealth redistribution project. Not surprisingly, third-world governments expressed outrage when President Trump announced the withdrawal of the USA from the program, as they had expected larger future sums. Government and kleptocrats who rule over developing countries had been flown to the conference and stayed in nice hotels at the expense of Western government taxpayers, of which Canada is one. Some had the nerve to claim they felt insulted, as they had expected at very least a $5 trillion a year commitment versus $1.3 trillion, which they referred to as a ‘paltry amount.’

Interestingly, it became clear to my co-acquaintances at the Summit that climate change and COP29 had little to do with betterment of the climate and everything to do with globalism. They in turn were asked to offset their travel carbon footprint by donating $115.42 to make up for their CO2 emissions.

My acquaintance Marc Morano took an alternate route from the airport, where high walls had been erected to hide the many pumpjacks extracting ‘liquid gold.’ The very activity the conference would be speaking against. Signs were posted that no cameras or photos were allowed. It could be called hypocritical for a country to try concealing their own oil industry while they are hosting a summit dedicated to anti-oil and gas and promoting others to phase out of oil and gas.

A 52-foot whale carcass was beached along the Caspian Sea near the COP29 site. The cause of death was, of course, said to be related to climate change. The attendant explained that the whale is an art exhibit travelling around the world, aiming to incite fear among viewers by showcasing the fake carcass and highlighting that its cause of death is attributed to climate change. A visiting crowd left, believing the beached whale was a victim while chanting, “Pay your climate debt.” Most of the protestors displayed UN credentials and were surrounded by UN security. They called the observers “climate deniers” as they walked away.

The UN uses climate change as a front for its real agenda of a one-world government and the abolition of sovereign nations. It appears to be about centralizing power around the United Nations. Canada will surely be attending COP30.