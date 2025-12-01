What is wrong with our schools?

Public sector unions have advantages when it comes to political influence by close association with the party they favour. They also have a steady and reliable revenue stream. What this means is that unions representing government workers are uniquely powerful to the extent that federal and provincial public governments are saddled with long-term liabilities in the form of rich pensions and long-term healthcare obligations.

The recent teacher’s strike isn’t the first in Alberta, but there hadn’t been one for 23 years. The timing of the teacher walk-out after several days into the school year with no talks being requested during summer break was ‘unprofessional.’ I am assuming disrupting families’ work lives and their children’s education could ramp up negotiations to their benefit.

The cause of worker strikes is always described as never being about salaries, but issues in the workplace. I believe there are some challenges, but in the end, it is ‘always about the money.’ I have no argument with salary reviews if a contract is due, but as a taxpayer I want honesty. Higher salaries must also lead to higher union dues and raises to union leaders. Is my assumption wrong? There is an ask for more teachers, assistants and schools.

I remain puzzled as to the responsibility of school boards. We know the government gives them a lot of money and they occupy numerous floors in buildings. But what do they do with their money? We, the taxpayers, don’t know. We hear reports that some teachers are supplying students with pencils, pens and other supplies when needed but have no expense account for repayment. There is also an ask for $2B from the school board for more operational dollars. How is that possible? And for what?

Criticism from the union included accusations that the government was aware of 88,000 new children enrolling in the fall yet neglected to hire more teachers or build another 40 schools over the summer. We know that an unusually high number of families moved to Alberta from across Canada over the past two years, along with an influx of new immigrant families. There was no way the government could easily accommodate such growth in that time. Any new moves with children would occur over the summer when everyone is on vacation. Parents had few chances to visit and choose the best options for their children – public, Catholic, private or charter.

Other questions taxpayers, like me, are asking include: “why are there so many administrators in the schools,” and “why are there floors of administrators in several buildings around the city?” And “why are some teachers providing pens and other supplies for students with no option to submit an expense account?” Is this the responsibility of individual schools or of the school board? We appreciate our teachers but have some questions about process.

It was my understanding that the government is recruiting up to 3,000 more teachers and 1,000 more classroom assistants, and has discussed and agreed to the requested salary increases. Numerous new schools have been under construction over the past several years, with anticipation of more to come. What is the problem? And why are our youth the victims?