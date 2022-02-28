What’s Wrong with Canada?

Let’s Start with Our Truck Drivers.

Some of our truck drivers who, for 21 months were considered ‘essential’ to keeping our shelves stocked and our medical supplies delivered have been deemed ‘unessential’ in month 22. They are now considered a potential threat to Canada’s health system. Already struggling from an existing shortage of truckers, this could add up to 16,000 fewer drivers to the list.

I am completely amazed how in one short week these truckers managed to arrange a convoy of thousands of trucks and supporters to defend their relevance. This should be the envy of every politician.

The PM and other politicians might want to consider hiring the truck drivers they just unemployed as political strategists and campaign coordinators for upcoming elections. And, if the general population who they claim to ‘care about’ trusts them enough, maybe they too could build a ‘political campaign wallet’ of millions of dollars in that same week. It appears the thousands of people from every culture and religion standing on roadsides and overpasses in sub-zero temperatures waving hundreds of Canada flags and signs of love believe our Canadian truck drivers are more than a ‘fringe group with unacceptable views.. I noticed a speaker at a Calgary Freedom Rally asking his Punjabi brothers to stand up as proud Canadians to support their cohorts travelling to Ottawa. Who knew that 40 per cent of truck drivers in Canada are Punjabi? This speaks volumes for our diversity!

Another challenge in Canada is our growing inflation. While some try to sell it as a short-term imposition, people who know their economics say it will not be going down anytime soon. So, why is inflation in Canada so much higher than normal? I am told this is due to global supply chain disruptions, an increase in pent-up demand for items not available for some time, droughts and increases in farm costs due to carbon taxes and fertilizer prices. Increases to minimum wages and shortages in raw material have also added to the cost of operation. Add in a twist of ‘shrinkflation’ which occurs when brands reduce the amount of product in a container but sell for the same price as before. Unfortunately, a surge in prices of everyday goods always disproportionately harms lower-income families.

The possibility of an impending crises in Europe has caught Canada unable to help counter any world threat. We were able to promise a $120 million loan to Ukraine, but unable to provide any weapons or fighter jets. We have none to spare as we are not equipped with up-to-date warfare for our own use.

Our revenue is up thanks to our ‘much-maligned’ fossil fuel, but the added $40 per ton carbon tax leading to increased gas prices tends to lessen consumer joy. So, can it get worse? Yes. The federal carbon tax is scheduled to increase to $50 per ton in April. That means even higher costs to drive to work, to heat our homes and to truck our supplies around this vast country – if we can get them. Food prices are expected to climb five to seven per cent in 2022.

So, yes, something is wrong in Canada!