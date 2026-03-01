Thank You, David.

Since 2004 David Parker has been a contributor to Business in Calgary magazine. We even thought so highly of him and his contributions to the magazine and to our city that we put him on the cover in December 2005.

For all of us in the business community we will miss his knowledge connections and understanding of who is doing what in the city. David was connected and trusted and these two things give any writer a distinct advantage in producing an insightful column.

David had a way of sharing the positive in our city. He associated with the people who built things and moved our city forward.

From all of us at Business in Calgary we would like to thank you for your contribution to the magazine and to our city. We wish you a good and long retirement.