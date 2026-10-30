While senior living in the Calgary area is a vital and tremendously popular trend, some issues and challenges are important and unique.

Calgary choices are many and growing and the specific options of residences and amenities have a broad range. There is no basic senior living formula or template. Mostly because the wants, needs and expectations of Calgary seniors – and the daunting hurdle of making the big decision – is inevitably personal!

In Calgary, as in most other major Canadian areas, stats and demographics underscore the senior living trends.

Although the most recent census shows that the city’s median age is 38 years old, it is also undisputable that Calgary’s seniors demographic continues to surge and possibly growing faster than other age groups.

It’s a province-wide trend. In the past 10 years or so, seniors (65 and older) increased from 12 per cent to 16 per cent of Alberta’s total population. By 2051, projections indicate that one in five Albertans will be a senior.

Today’s Calgary seniors are living longer and relatively healthier lives, and, by choice, chance or necessity, many are working longer. For various quality of life factors, housing has become an important senior living issue in the city.

The provincial system defines main categories: independent living, aging-in-place; assisted living; nursing homes; and designated supportive living (DSL).

For most Calgary seniors and their families, it is a challenging essential to do homework. The types and availability of senior housing. Researching. Asking questions. Investigating. No doubt about it. The search for suitable senior housing is a time-consuming and personalized process, and requires much planning and decision making.

“Contemporary Calgary seniors are looking to live active, fulfilling and socially connected lives, while maintaining their independence, and having access to support if needed,” explains Jennifer Fulkerth, executive director of The Journey Club, the popular, resort-style senior living community in Westman Village in the Mahogany neighbourhood. “They are expecting senior living to feel less like an institution and more like a community, club or a lifestyle choice.”

While location-location is a key aspect of traditional housing decision-making, with senior living it’s slightly different. It’s not so much “location” as much as a matter of personal living housing wants, needs and expectations.

“Today’s seniors want independence first and foremost,” says Pam Urban, director of Mixed Income Housing with Calgary’s Silvera, which operates more than 2,300 housing units in 36 buildings, serving Calgarians with diverse income levels and connecting residents with community-based health care.

She notes that often the senior living stereotypes highlight entertainment or luxury amenities. The practical reality is that the most desired features for Calgary seniors are access to health and support services, outdoor spaces and walking paths, wellness programs, flexible dining options and housekeeping support.

“What matters most are the things that help people remain independent, healthy and engaged in everyday life.”

Senior living experts agree that factors like health, resources, family situations and others are important for the wants, needs and options for Calgary seniors.

Fulkerth points out that The Journey Club focuses amenities designed to support an active, social and fulfilling lifestyle. Its 40,000-square-foot amenities building includes a walking track, swimming pool, steam room, gymnasium, fitness centre, indoor garden, library, a club room, games room, party room, golf simulator, demonstration kitchen, theatre, wood workshop and even a wine vault.

The priorities of senior living go way beyond the residences and the building. It’s about the services, the choices and relationships.

“Senior living residents benefit from a comprehensive suite of services designed to provide comfort, convenience and peace of mind,” she says. “Like a thoughtfully curated culinary program with delicious breakfasts, lunches and dinners, concierge and driving services, housekeeping and more. It’s all about quality of life and enjoyment. The amenities and services create more than a place to live and allows seniors to spend less time managing the responsibilities of homeownership and more time enjoying the things they love.”

According to Silvera’s Pam Urban, today’s seniors want independence first and foremost. “They want to remain in control of their lives, stay active, stay connected to their communities and have support available when they need it, not before.

“Affordability is also a major consideration. What we’re seeing is a shift away from traditional retirement living toward flexible, aging-in-place models that combine housing, wellness, community, and optional services.”

The experts point out that the very personal and emotional aspects of senior living are crucial for making “the big decision.”

Change can be difficult, particularly when it involves leaving a long-time home and transitioning into a new living environment. While practical factors such as amenities, services, location and cost play a significant role, the emotional aspect of making a move can be equally influential.

“For many seniors, moving from a long-time home can represent a significant life transition,” Fulkerth emphasizes. “It may bring feelings of uncertainty about independence, privacy, familiarity and the personal and emotional aspects about the loss of a home filled with memories. There may also be a perception that moving into senior living signifies a loss of independence or an acknowledgement of getting older.”

Although the transition could be seen as an exciting opportunity for a new chapter, ‘broaching the conversation’ can be delicate and challenging.

“Start the conversation early, before it’s needed,” Urban suggests. “Too often families wait for a health crisis or emergency. Shifts the discussion from fear to planning. The best conversations focus on goals, lifestyle and future possibilities, not just care needs.

“The future of senior living isn’t about care facilities. It’s about creating communities where people can live independently, stay healthy, stay connected and continue doing the things they love for as long as possible.”

Fulkerth recommends taking an early and proactive approach to exploring senior living options. It can help seniors and their families feel more informed, prepared and in control of ‘the big decision.’

The personalized, first-hand experiences say it best about Calgary senior living.

Jane Lucin and her husband are residents at Silvera’s Westview Town Suites in Glamorgan. “Our decision to move to supportive living was not difficult as the trouble with meals and looking after a large townhouse.

“The most difficult part was downsizing and having to part with many treasured possessions,” she admits. “The friendly, helpful staff at Westview made our transition much easier than we anticipated.”

Sylvia Lozynsky and her 13-year-old dog Tucker moved into The Journey Club three years ago. “The big move was a new and exciting adventure. The idea that seniors only want to stay in their own homes is highly overrated. The village concept, with so many amenities and activities, is an excellent idea for seniors. I enjoy playing Mahjong, the lecture by a history professor every two weeks in our theatre, aquacise and the twice a week happy hour is a great way to socialize.

“The only thing I found difficult when I sold my home in Red Deer was how to get rid of an accumulation of 60 years of marriage. It was kind of surprising to me that the things that I found so precious for so long, nobody wanted, even my four children and seven grandchildren.”