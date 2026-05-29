The BILDCR Awards. Calgary’s Best Honoured at the 2025 BILDCR Awards.

The Building Industry and Land Development Association of Calgary Region (BILDCR) celebrates another landmark year, recognizing the companies shaping Calgary’s skyline and communities with craftsmanship, care and innovation.

Every spring, Calgary’s residential construction industry gathers to celebrate the companies and individuals who define what it means to build well in this city. The BILDCR Awards – presented by the Building Industry and Land Development Association of Calgary Region – are widely regarded as the industry’s most credible benchmark of excellence, recognizing builders, renovators and partners through a rigorous set of criteria that goes far beyond aesthetics or scale.

This year’s awards season brought a strong field of nominees and a compelling group of Grand Award Winners that reflect the depth of talent driving Calgary’s housing market forward. From high-volume production builders delivering thousands of homes annually to boutique renovators and specialized partners elevating projects one detail at a time, the 2025 winners represent the full spectrum of the industry at its best.

About the BILDCR Awards Program

The BILDCR Awards are not handed out lightly. Nominees are evaluated on comprehensive criteria that include innovation in design, construction quality, sustainability practices and – critically – third-party verified customer experience scores. That final component sets the program apart from simple peer recognition. Winning a BILDCR award means real homeowners, renovation clients and industry partners have confirmed that a company’s work delivers on its promises. It is a distinction earned in the field, not just on the showhome floor.

Categories span the full breadth of Calgary’s residential construction ecosystem, from large- and small-volume single-family and multi-family builders to renovators and the supplier and partner businesses whose behind-the-scenes work makes exceptional homes possible. The Grand Award in each category represents the pinnacle of achievement for that year.

2025 Grand Award Winners

Large Volume Multi-Family Builder of the Year: Logel Homes

Logel Homes Large Volume Single Family Builder of the Year: Jayman BUILT

Jayman BUILT Small Volume Multi-Family Builder of the Year: RareBuilt Homes

RareBuilt Homes Small Volume Single Family Builder of the Year: Dream Ridge Homes

Dream Ridge Homes Renovator of the Year: Crafted Edge Homes

Crafted Edge Homes Boutique Partner of the Year: Wildwood Cabinets

Wildwood Cabinets Enterprise Partner of the Year: Platform Insurance

Logel Homes: Six-Time Large Volume Multi-Family Builder of the Year

Perhaps the most remarkable story of this year’s awards belongs to Logel Homes, which claimed its sixth consecutive Grand Award as Large Volume Multi-Family Builder of the Year – a streak that reflects not luck, but a sustained organizational commitment to excellence. In a category where innovation fatigue can set in and customer experience scores can plateau, Logel has continued to raise its own bar.

The company’s win is grounded in results that are difficult to argue with. More than 90 per cent of Logel homeowners reported they would recommend the builder to friends and family, complementing the company’s consistent focus on design, livability and sustainable building practices.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects feedback directly from our customers,” says Brayden Logel of Logel Homes. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our commitment to exceeding expectations year after year.”

Jayman BUILT: Large Volume Single Family Builder of the Year

Jayman BUILT secured the Grand Award for Large Volume Single Family Builder of the Year, continuing a legacy of innovation in Calgary’s single-family housing market. Known for its leadership in energy efficiency, built-in technology and thoughtfully designed communities, Jayman remains one of the city’s most recognizable and trusted homebuilding brands.

“Winning Builder of the Year for the third year in a row is incredibly special,” says Jay Westman, founder and chairman of Jayman BUILT. “It shows what’s possible when marketing, design, innovation and customer service all come together.”

RareBuilt Homes: Small Volume Multi-Family Builder of the Year

In the small-volume multi-family category, RareBuilt Homes claimed the Grand Award with a portfolio that demonstrates what can be achieved when a boutique builder applies a craftsman’s approach to multi-family development. The company’s projects are known for architectural distinction and elevated finishes that exceed typical expectations for the category.

“Winning this award for the second time in three years is incredibly meaningful,” says Ray Bojakli, president of RareBuilt Homes. “It reassures our clients that they’re choosing homes built with genuine care, attention to detail and long-term quality.”

Dream Ridge Homes: Small Volume Single Family Builder of the Year

Dream Ridge Homes earned the Grand Award in the Small Volume Single Family category, a recognition that reflects its meticulous approach to every build. Working in a segment defined by close builder-buyer relationships, Dream Ridge has built its reputation on delivering a custom-quality experience at an accessible scale.

“BILD Calgary Region does great work to bring the industry together all year, and especially around the holiday season and the BILDCR Awards. We are honoured and humbled to receive our third Builder of the Year Single Family Small volume award – to be recognized by our peers for the hard work and dedication by our team and partners. Calgary is already known for a high standard of building, and we are proud to be part of the fabric that pushes the envelope to the higher standard each and every year,” says Luke Obodzinski of Dream Ridge Homes.

Crafted Edge Homes: Renovator of the Year

Renovation projects often present the industry’s most complex challenges – every home begins with someone else’s decisions, and success requires technical expertise paired with strong client communication. Crafted Edge Homes was recognized as Renovator of the Year for the third consecutive year after consistently delivering transformative results for Calgary homeowners.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized as Renovator of the Year for the third year in a row,” says Michelle Lytle, co-founder of Crafted Edge Homes. “This award is only possible because of our incredible team and the trust our clients place in us.”

Wildwood Cabinets: Boutique Partner of the Year

Behind every exceptional home is a network of skilled trade partners and suppliers. Wildwood Cabinets received the Boutique Partner of the Year Grand Award in recognition of the craftsmanship, consistency and reliability that have made it a trusted partner for many of Calgary’s top builders. In a category that prioritizes quality over volume, Wildwood’s work reflects a deep commitment to detail.

Platform Insurance: Enterprise Partner of the Year

Rounding out this year’s Grand Award roster is Platform Insurance, recognized as Enterprise Partner of the Year. The award acknowledges the critical role insurance and risk management play in supporting development and construction projects – and the value of working with a partner that understands the building industry.

“What makes this recognition truly meaningful is that it comes directly from our clients,” says Fraser de Walle, managing director of Platform Insurance. “Their honest feedback keeps us accountable as we continue to grow and serve the industry.”

A Benchmark for the Industry

Taken together, the 2025 BILDCR Grand Award Winners reflect a Calgary residential construction industry that is vibrant, competitive and deeply committed to quality. From Logel Homes’ record-setting achievement to the boutique excellence of Wildwood Cabinets and the client-first approach of Crafted Edge Homes, the common thread is a refusal to treat ‘good enough’ as good enough.

As Calgary continues to grow and evolve – welcoming new residents, new neighbourhoods and new demands on its housing supply – the companies recognized by BILDCR each year serve as a reminder that growth and quality are not mutually exclusive.

Congratulations to all 2025 BILDCR Award nominees and winners.

For more information about the BILDCR Awards program, visit bildcr.com.