The dynamics of Calgary events.

Life – and business – are constantly changing and evolving. So are the art and science of event planning and event management.

The numbers and details are a dynamic Calgary story.

Over the past three years, business and recreational visitor spending in Calgary has increased an average of six per cent year over year, making the tourism and hospitality industry a key driver of the city’s economic future. Tourism Calgary, projects (and is working toward) an ambitious goal of doubling visitor spending to $6 billion by 2035.

Although Calgary continues to be a popular magnet for events like conferences, conventions trade shows and large-scale fundraisers, throughout North America, as in Calgary, event planning and event management is in transition.

Gone are classic and dated staples like long agendas, wandering trays of hors-d’œuvres and cocktails, single-file buffet lines, random and passive attendees with ‘Hello. My name is…’ stickers filling gaping halls browsing display stalls for handouts and logoed trinkets.

Despite reports about flux in the economy and companies being more cost-conscious than ever, Calgary continues to be a hot draw for events.

“Across North America, we’re seeing event planners weigh cost more heavily than ever and lean toward destinations that combine value with a strong delegate experience,” explains the plugged-in Alisha Reynolds, president and CEO of Tourism Calgary (TC). “Working with planners directly, there are a number of key factors behind their decision to choose Calgary: cost combined with convenience, capability and our warm, welcoming reputation.

“They want their event to be as seamless as possible for the delegates and athletes while making their dollar stretch further. Calgary’s investments in air access, multimodal transportation and cultural and community infrastructure are drawing the attention of event planners from around the world.

It’s unanimous. The massive $500-million expansion of BMO Centre, Western Canada’s largest convention centre, offering over one million square feet of flexible meeting and exhibition space was a huge boost for hosting Calgary events.

Greg Newton, executive vice-president, Conventions and Events and BMO Centre general manager, itemizes some key factors which give Calgary an event edge.

“Event planners have table stakes that are must-haves. They need easy and frequent flight access to core hubs, hotel rooms of volume in close proximity to the primary venue, a safe and attractive destination and the primary venue must fit the key elements of the event’s program. Today more than ever, public safety is a primary focal point, And, of course, affordability will always remain a primary event factor.”

Costs, technology and changing event planner needs and expectations are changing Calgary’s event focus.

“When Calgary’s economy is strong, we get more corporate bookings, but clients remain very price-conscious,” says gung-ho Calgary booster David Howard, president of The Event Group. “The core goal still is to deliver events that meet a client’s objectives, although more clients now want interactive, engaging experiences rather than a traditional ‘rubber chicken’ dinners.

“Calgary corporates are increasingly environmentally focused and incorporating philanthropic elements to support the local community.”

He emphasizes the increasing impact of technology on Calgary events. “New, interactive components for conferences are giving attendees the engagement they want while generating valuable data for clients. Features like 3D mapping allows us to animate entire venues and wrap immersive visuals around the event space. Traditional decor and fixed set pieces are being used less and less.”

Many factors are checking off the boxes for event planners in Alberta, across the country and around the world and Calgary is a hot draw for business and recreational visitors.

Internationally, Tourism Calgary actively invests in 12 markets that see high return in visitation: the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and most recently, Brazil.

Reynolds points out that, as a fly-in destination and North America’s most connected mid-sized airport hub, Calgary’s affordable air access is critical to the success of tourism and event business. Also, Calgary’s overall accessibility as a destination is a key decision factor for many meeting and convention planners, and sport and major event organizers and their decision to host events in Calgary.

David Howard enthusiastically notes that “Calgary is increasingly attractive as more venues open and service levels rise. We’ve seen a dramatic increase in conferences, with clients coming from the U.S., Europe and beyond.

“The renovated BMO Centre has made a noticeable Calgary event difference. It offers an attractive venue option, integrates excellent technology throughout its spaces and has elevated its culinary offerings. And the talented BMO team makes collaboration seamless.”

He cites the event positive that many less-traditional venues and restaurants in Calgary are also opening their doors for private events. “Unique spaces remain important because clients increasingly want different, creative and memorable experiences.”

Reynolds makes the point that, “Calgary’s breadth of infrastructure allows Tourism Calgary to bid for a wide variety of events that appeal to different audiences. Through our strategic pillars ‘Be Canada’s Leading Convention Destination’ and ‘Be a Year-Round Eventful City,’ we pursue events and conventions across all seasons to smooth out the seasonality that naturally occurs.

“Calgary has a lot to offer in every season. A world-renowned winter sport reputation, a growing music and local culinary scene and signature White Hat hospitality that people experience in the world’s friendliest city.”

While 2026 is continuing to be a terrific event year for Calgary – the actual stats and numbers are still being tallied – the success is driven by a combination of leisure and business travel, convention hosting and major events.

According to 2025 Tourism Calgary stats, Calgary welcomed 10.5 million visitors and had $3.3 billion in visitor spend at local businesses, hosted 221 events and secured 232 future events to boost Calgary’s visitor economy.

“With the size and scale of the BMO Centre and the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Calgary can bid for and host some of the biggest national and international events,” Reynolds says. “Recent examples include the Volleyball Canada National Championship, which brought more than 22,000 athletes to compete at the BMO Centre over three weeks and four tournaments. Calgary recently welcomed the Jehovah’s Witnesses International Convention, with more than 23,000, and last year’s Rotary International Convention with which hosted over 15,000 delegates from 120 countries.”

In addition to many private events, the BMO Centre schedule notes some major 2026 BMO events like the Global Energy Show, Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, the 2026 Grey Cup, JW International Convention 2026, Mortgage Professionals Canada, Monster Jam, Calgary Real Estate Forum 2026, and the Alberta Gymnastics Federation 2026 Provincials.

Next year, BMO will host Skills Canada 2027, Cirque du Soleil – Alegria, Global Energy Show, Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, Canadian Surgery Forum, Canadian Quilters Association Convention, The Wildlife Festival 2027 and others.

Tourism Calgary’s Alisha Reynolds underscores Calgary’s tremendous visitor and event momentum, and cites data showing visitors are increasingly choosing Calgary as a destination, staying longer, engaging with more experiences and spending more time exploring what makes Calgary unique.

While event planning and event management transitions with trends and organizers’ wants and must-haves, some things never change.

From years of Calgary event experience, BMO’s Greg Newton emphasizes that there are always micro and macro-economic conditions that impact the trends and demands of successful events. “The event industry globally is largely diversified and responds favorably with long term horizons.

“People by nature need to, and want to be with, other people. It is how we learn and grow. This is the backbone of the events industry and the face-to-face business meeting world.”