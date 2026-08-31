The world needs American power.

Today the world needs America’s power and dominance. While this might sound surprising to some, the old era has come to an end. Around the world, the United States has no real competitors when it comes to power. The only country that comes close to competing in power is China. Pay attention! Which side would you choose to be on? If American power declines and is accepted without resistance, who could take their place? The alternative isn’t some morally perfect superpower as they don’t exist and never will. We have become comfortable with America being that superpower as there is no one else willing to take their place. And it’s ok for friends to disagree with each other at times.

America’s close, unquestioning relationship with Israel is not set in stone forever. But this is not to say America should abandon Israel. It can remain their defender of last resort ensuring its right to exist. But we can hope for a time when they can be just friends with no need to be their defender. That is possible because America is a democracy. Through all of this it is crucial to also recognize their position in the world as ‘the defender.’ They have military superiority over all other countries with critical positions in critical sea lanes, along with a network of alliances that cover much of the industrial world and who rely on this.

American dominance has been good for the world, certainly better than any previous empire. This does not mean that life is wonderful, and we get the opportunity to sit back and relax because ‘big brother’ will be there for us. In the past that was never Canada’s way. While many in some of the richest countries still complain, we have people who sought sanctuary in Canada because of our closeness to the USA. Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and China’s increasing aggression toward Taiwan has helped realize that there is always some discontent in this world, and some wars will need to be fought or stopped.

Considering WW2, it oddly still seems impossible to coax countries like Germany and Britain to commit even two per cent of their GDP to defense. Canada recently made that commitment, and more, but then we still need to deliver on that commitment. Time will tell.

How has the American flag come to be seen as something to be ashamed of if you happen to be an American or a close neighbour?

Unlike Britain or Germany, the United States does not derive its name from the people who live there. Anyone can become American. As far as empires go, the United States isn’t like others.

During the recent world soccer games, people from all over the world thought America was exceptional because it is a full democracy and a superpower.

Progress is something we choose. And progress requires power.

If democracy is worthwhile only when it gets you what you want, it can also be easily discarded when it doesn’t. Pay attention!