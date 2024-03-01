Maneuvering Calgary’s Jobs Crunch

Calgary has a lingering jobs crunch.

Although the Calgary job market is in constant flux, and the Calgary job search grind is more digitally efficient than ever, the reality is that Calgary job searches – for employees and for employers – are often challenging, overwhelming, frustrating and discouraging.

Labour market number crunchers and Calgary HR professionals agree. Most of 2023 was tough for Calgary job hunters, and although there are hopes and signs for improvement, so far 2024 isn’t much better.

Last year, full-time job losses happened in agriculture, natural resources, construction, the financial sector, business and building services, healthcare, accommodation and food services, and public administration.

“Over the past two to three years, Canada has witnessed a notable surge in job vacancies across various sectors,” explains Chris Ball, executive director of Career Professionals of Canada (CPC), the uniquely Canadian not-for-profit national association for career practitioners. “It is a trend attributed to several factors. One significant driver has been the country’s robust economic growth, spurred by increased consumer spending, business investments and government stimulus measures.

“Additionally, demographic shifts, such as an aging population and retirements, have created vacancies that need to be filled. Technological advancements have also played a part, creating new industries and roles that have fueled a growing demand for skilled workers.” CPC trending shows that, collectively, various labour market factors have caused a noticeable uptick in job vacancies.

The frustrations of Calgary job hunters parallel the trends and details about unemployed hopefuls and job opportunities.

According to recent StatsCanada numbers and trending, there is good news and bad news. Data shows job vacancies declined at the end of 2023, but the drop is a double-edged sword. Jobs being filled is good news, but job creation is failing to keep up with population, and Canada’s job market saw a notable erosion in opportunity as fewer job openings were advertised.

In Alberta, there were 89,380 vacant positions (down by four per cent from the year before), with Calgary accounting for 34 per cent of the total vacancies in Alberta.

“Currently, Calgary’s job market appears stable with growth reported in many sectors,” notes Sarah Imran, director of Career Services at MRU. “Notably, there’s an uptick in the environmental, communication and broadcast sectors (excluding journalism jobs, which are declining). “The tech sector is experiencing some challenges, trying to keep existing employees busy with work. The layoffs created increased competition for new graduates. And there is also growth in the public and health sectors.”

CPC’s Chris Ball adds that in the Canadian job market, particularly in areas like Calgary, jobs in the technology sector and healthcare and skilled trades are available. “Despite fluctuations in the oil and gas sector, Calgary’s status as a central hub for the energy industry continues to drive demand for engineering, project management, and environmental sciences professionals.

“The growing importance of technology is causing an increased demand for software developers, IT specialists and data analysts, reflecting Calgary’s emergence as a burgeoning tech hub.”

Some things never change. The reasons for being out of work and looking for a job are many – and individual. Pandemic-related layoffs, a hiring slowdown and a transforming workplace dealing with work-from-remote and downsizing job factors are all job-hunting reality checks and speedbumps.

Although there is some encouraging Calgary momentum about job opportunities, the technology of digital job searching is efficient but also compounding the discouraging frustration. Ironically, for similar but different reasons, Calgary job hunters and Calgary employers are frustrated by quirks of today’s job search process.

For applicants, the search and application process have tremendous reach, but also blurs the chances of being noticed, connecting and getting to second base.

Employers looking for talent and viable potential are often blitzed by a buckshot of mis-focused, mis-targeted and irrelevant email resumes and cover letters.

The slick efficiency of digital job searching comes with a price. “While digital platforms have undoubtedly revolutionized the job search process, offering efficiency and accessibility,” Ball points out, “they also introduce challenges and frustrations for job seekers. The sheer volume of online job postings can overwhelm individuals, making navigating and identifying suitable opportunities difficult.

“On the employer side, automated applicant tracking systems often filter out candidates based on algorithms or a lack of specific keywords in résumés, potentially overlooking qualified applicants and exacerbating feelings of frustration.” She adds that the impersonal nature of digital communication can hinder meaningful connections between job seekers and employers, leading to feelings of isolation in the job search process.”

MRU’s Sarah Imran cautions against a “spray and pray” approach, and recommends targeted applications with personalized cover letters. “Applying on LinkedIn in seconds takes no effort and may still get a job, partially because employers are desperate for qualified candidates. Generic applications are easily detected by applicant tracking systems, and reduces visibility. A resume will never make it to a recruiter or hiring manager if there is no effort to customize it.”

She notes from recent Calgary experience that post-COVID job seekers seem less engaged, often reneging on contracts and showing lethargy. Many applicants are neglecting cover letters and lack engagement during interviews, sometimes preferring virtual – Zoom – interactions.

“Overall, it’s a job seeker’s market, except for niche or high-potential roles where candidates make extra efforts to stand out. Calgary Employers are primarily seeking individuals who fit well within their organizations, emphasizing skills like complex thinking, adaptability and willingness to learn.”

Chris Ball emphasizes the key to an effective job search is a multifaceted approach encompassing traditional and modern strategies. “First and foremost, clarity in defining a person’s career goals and identifying preferred industries. It is crucial. Tailoring résumés and cover letters to highlight relevant skills and experiences for each application significantly improves the chances of success.”

Although COVID is an easy blame for many business issues, job hunting became frustrating even before the pandemic. The time companies took to hire stretched out and as they asked candidates to undergo more and more interviews. While labour shortages during the pandemic did spark a temporary reprieve, today, recession jitters happen, companies are returning to old habits – despite slick technology – and putting candidates through a grueling process.

Another unavoidable factor which makes Calgary job hunting rough ride is the impact of an otherwise Calgary positive. Migration! More people, more job searchers and more competition for jobs.

A strong economy, talented workforce and business-friendly policies continue to attract Calgary job creators and investment from around the world. Analysts explain one important reason why Calgary’s unemployment rate rises. Calgary’s population growth continues to set records and create stiffer competition for jobs.

Part of Calgary’s current job-hunting rituals stem from a tightening labour market, especially in fields like tech that have had hundreds of thousands of layoffs in the past year or so. There is now, on average, one job opening for every two applicants on LinkedIn, a big change from early 2022, when there was one job opening per applicant on average.

While Calgary’s unemployment numbers remain the highest among major Canadian centres, the city’s workforce continues to show strength. And while the job search continues to be a challenging and complicated maneuver, StatsCan tracks and an encouraging and positive trend.

Calgary’s growth in full-time employment over the past year led the nation at 6.5 per cent and was ranked third in overall Canadian employment growth at 3.6 per cent.