The gung-ho golf course hype often tosses around glowing descriptions like “lush, meticulously maintained and manicured fairways, greens, thick roughs, ponds, lakes, creeks, deep bunkers, rolling dunes,” etcetera etcetera.

Not many courses can legitimately brag about “uniquely spectacular.” The backdrop of the iconic Rockies and Purcell Mountains. Superb golf with stunning, panoramic, snowcapped mountain vistas, playing golf with dramatic elevation changes on 11 high-altitude, pristine courses, framed by towering mountain peaks, pine forests and glacial rivers, and sightings of elk, deer or bears not far from the manicured fairways.

And it’s close to home! Great golf and the spectacular uniqueness of the Columbia Valley Golf Trail (CVGT).

The collaborative group of 11 golf courses in the Columbia Valley of British Columbia include Eagle Ranch Golf Resort in Invermere, Copper Point Golf Club in Radium, the Springs Course in Radium Hot Springs, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, Coys Par 3, Spur Valley Golf Resort and Windermere Valley Golf Course.

Geographically, the Columbia Valley is nestled between the beautiful Rocky and Purcell Mountain ranges and is home to the communities of Spur Valley, Radium Hot Springs, Invermere, Windermere and Fairmont Hot Springs.

For Calgary (and international) golfers, it’s a uniquely spectacular golf paradise.

“The Columbia Valley Golf Trail bright idea was created in the early 2000s, to bring the golf courses in the Columbia Valley together as a marketing and tourism collaboration,” explains the upbeat Brian Schaal, president, general manager and executive professional at Copper Point Golf Club.

“We wanted to reach a wider marketplace, farther away destinations, and we knew the impact multiple golf courses would have over just one individual course was the way to spread the word.”

The CVGT reputation has grown and the success continues. Management of the 11 courses enthusiastically agree: it’s all in the focused pitch.

“When pitching the Columbia Valley Golf Trail to Canada and international audiences, a few key features really stand out,” admits Kylie Steedman, spokesperson for Travel Columbia Valley, the region’s destination marketing organization. “Promoting the region as a golf vacation destination, not just a single course, and encouraging visitors to play multiple courses, stay longer and explore local communities.”

She explains that a key Travel Columbia Valley focus is integrating golf with special tourism experiences.

The CVGT website touts the enjoyment and adventure, “From the peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the snow-covered slopes of Panorama to the cool waters of Lake Windermere to the warm hot springs in the Valley and everything in between. Between the golf courses, discover warm water lakes, beautiful beaches, delectable restaurants, charming local businesses, hot springs, gorgeous hiking trails, unlimited adventure and a great golf vacation!”

Steedman emphasizes the exciting feature of the 11 golf courses, working together to make the Columbia Valley experience unique. “The proximity of the courses to major markets, the great value and the wide selection of courses all play a big role. With 11 courses located within a 25-minute drive, golfers can easily experience multiple styles of play in one trip.

“Just as important is everything to do between rounds, from relaxing in the hot springs and spending time on the lake to exploring dining, hiking and other outdoor experiences.” She enthusiastically emphasizes options that range from world-class golf to family-friendly courses. “There is truly something for everyone in the Columbia Valley!”

When it comes to the dynamic branding of the CVGT, the key target market is the ‘drive market’ – Alberta and particularly Calgary – for golfers who can reach the destination within a few hours and are looking to spend a few nights playing multiple courses. Although the Columbia Valley Golf Trail focus also includes a strong provincial, national and a growing international audience.

For golfers, each of the 11 CVGT courses has its own unique features, course favourites and challenges.

“At Eagle Ranch, the overall course design and layout get rave reviews,” says Eagle Ranch general manager Roxanne Prevost. “The course length is 6,646 yards, with varied tees and signature holes like #16, which is a dramatic short par-3 over a ravine with a rock-fronted green. Our final green is positioned with sweeping views down the valley. Definitely a memorable finishing experience for many golfers.”

She mentions some Eagle Ranch challenges. “The elevated tees and blind carries over natural features and strategic bunker placement and undulating greens that require thoughtful club selection.”

At the two 18-hole Copper Point courses, views of the Rockies and the Purcel Mountain range are the scenic backdrops from nearly every hole. “Our two courses are distinct,” explains Brian Schaal. “The Point Course is our Championship Golf Course, par 71 and The Ridge Course is our Masters Style Course, par 62. Both full-length holes, just no-par 5s.

“The only thing short about The Ridge Course is the three- to three-and-a-half hours it takes to play.”

While picturesque and challenging are important aspects of both Copper Point courses, hole 3 on The Point Course has an elevated tee box looking straight at Mt. Nelson. Hole 9 is a par-5 that comes directly back to the clubhouse and patio, looking straight into the Rocky Mountains. Hole 15 is a par-3 over a ravine to a small green.

“The grand finale is hole 18, taking the tee shot over a pond. And the most challenging? Probably The Point Course hole 13, which is a dogleg uphill par-4.”

All 11 CVGT golf courses share two terrific distinctions: high-altitude play and impeccable course conditions. The high elevations can lead to longer ball flights, adding an exciting, and sometimes challenging, element to golf in the Columbia Valley Golf Trail. And the 11 courses are renowned for high standards for immaculate, lush fairways, bent grass greens and strategic, scenic bunker placements.

Although enjoyable, great golf is the main attraction of the Columbia Valley Golf Trail, the beyond-golf features are also a big draw and boost the area’s reputation.

The lakes. The hiking paths. The hot springs. The elk, the deer and the bears. The hospitality. The accommodations. And the local businesses.

Steedman points out that the CVGT golf-plus features and activities enhance the area’s appeal, and the many ways the CVGT pairs great rounds with equally great off-course experiences.

The fabulous location and the breathtaking views of the Rockies and the Purcell Mountains. Lakes and hot springs. Local dining and shops. Outdoor adventures. She emphasizes, “The combination and the balance of golf and other activities is a big part of the overall CVGT appeal. The variety of activities allows golfers and other visitors to stay longer and experience more.”

Brian Schaal agrees. “Yes, it’s so special and sets us apart. The entire area is a huge attraction for outdoor enthusiasts and golf boosts the opportunities for multi-night golf getaways.”

According to recent stats, golf courses in the Columbia Valley are ranked in Canada’s Top 100 and Top 59 Public Courses in Canada.

The feedback confirms it. Uniquely spectacular golf, combined with hiking, biking, hot springs, lake activities, dining, spas and other sporting activities – all in close proximity of each other – put the Columbia Valley Golf Trail into an enjoyment league of its own!