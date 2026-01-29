What’s wrong with Canada?

It seems we are no longer a strong player or donor in the world as a country. We used to be known for doing things. We fought in wars, we were peacekeepers and our soldiers died doing both. We bought and sold things around the world. We had an annual GDP of $1.1 trillion. We became a rich and admired country. Our political parties had a role to play in the world.

Foreign trade drove our economy. We generated 45 per cent of our GDP from trade. While the U.S. was our main trading partner, we also found markets in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Canadians were investors in operating enterprises around the world in agribusiness, telecommunications, hydroelectric power and finance. Hollywood filmed movies in Toronto and Vancouver. Car manufacturing grew in Ontario by three U.S. automakers. Even the world famous ‘Life Saver’ company makes billions of candies in Quebec, and other chocolate bar manufacturers followed because sugar was cheaper in Canada. We were often referred to as “the innovation nation’ or the ‘northern tiger.’

We were led by people who believed in Canada and played a role in the world. At one time, it was thought we would even have a higher standard of living than the United States. Canada counted in the world!

We fought in two world wars. We were heroes at Vimy Ridge, Juno Beach and our soldiers liberated Holland. Our armed service is now a shadow of what it used to be.

We assumed we could earn sovereignty without substantial military expenditures. Our military now is among the weakest in the world. They are underfunded, undermanned and ill-equipped. PM Carney told the world we would increase our military expenditures to 5 per cent from 2 per cent this year. Apparently, that won’t happen as soon as promised; if ever.

Facts are, Canada is on decline in world standings. We aren’t doing what we once did. Yes, we just had 10 years of giving away money, and we have issues accounting for where some of it has gone. The power of our military and the quality of our foreign service have declined along with their size. Our social services, especially health and education quality has declined. It seems we stopped teaching real history in schools. The Conference Board of Canada has reported us as a country ‘in gentle decline.’

Canadians have been alienated against our closest neighbour – the U.S. People voted based on a campaign against someone who isn’t Canadian, but doing what he thinks is best for his country. That is what we should be doing! We have a 69-cent dollar, have doubled our national debt and the option of free speech is in danger. Our economy is growing slower than the population and has suffered the fifth decline in six quarters. We are no longer one of the richest nations in the world.

All the while, Ottawa is focusing on charter games with the provinces on notwithstanding clauses, not negotiating tariffs with the U.S. and toying with Alberta on a pipeline to tidewater.

One last point: our forefathers built this nation. Their names belong on our bridges, schools and streets.