When exemptions replace equal rules.

I talk to people every day who are worried about the future. Advancements in A.I. worries people. Students are turning in A.I. assignments as their own work. Professions, including medicine and law, are relying on A.I. for both problem-solving and finished reports. Some people worry that not only will there be no human jobs in the future, but worse yet, no thinking human beings.

But some of us think there is a larger worry we should be thinking about first.

Dr. Nemeth, in The Nemeth Report on “Exemptocracy,” which is an expansion of a “New World Order” that is currently being shaped in Canada under PM Mark Carney, thinks we should be worried. She goes on to say we built a country under the rule of law, with a federal balance shared by veterans, premiers, citizens and newcomers, and that no one is above the law. Ottawa and provinces might bicker, but the game is relatively fair. That is not what is happening right now. If citizens are treated like subjects that need to be managed for the greater net zero, you have what is called the “New Feudal Order.” There are no soldiers on the streets, just targeted exemptions and orders filed to control speech and actions. What may have begun as an effort to align decision-making with political priorities regardless of opposition has become something more ambitious and unsettling. No opposition from across the aisle is accepted or considered relevant. It seems that we are operating as a ‘uni-party.’

Let’s start with the Major Project Office (MPO), intended to fast-track nation-building initiatives on an ongoing basis; everything from new ports, high-speed rail, wind projects, LNG expansions, a pipeline and more. Discretionary power is in Ottawa to pick the winners. Some are going to face a thicket of rules and delays. Large institutional and Infrastructure Investors and friendly companies will benefit handsomely from this new economic system, says Dr. Nemeth. Questions get confusing answers. An Ottawa-Alberta MOU signed in November 2025 exempts Alberta from the Clean Energy Regulations pending a new carbon pricing agreement. An Agreement that has the look of a negotiated pardon for one province, while others, like Saskatchewan, must come ‘cap in hand’ to negotiate an exemption even in an area like electricity that is clearly within provincial jurisdiction within Canada’s Constitution.

Another example of concern is evidence of regional favouritism. Steel workers in Quebec living in a by-election area received over $63M in grants and subsidies a week before the election to assist companies affected by American tariffs. On the other hand, farmers affected by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, which increased the price of fertilizers by over 40 per cent, are offered deferred payments, additional lines of credit and repayable loans.

So where do your and my industries stand in this new order, Dr. Nemeth asks. Will polite Canadians who drape in red-and-white politeness (with elbows up) simply fade into quiet acceptance? The carve-outs and exemptions are becoming privileges, and privileges are becoming the only reliable path to prosperity.

Dr. Nemeth suggests Canadians should start asking some questions, as provinces are to be partners, not clients in Confederation. Government’s job is to set fair rules, not pick winners vs. losers.

And questions by the opposition should not receive the infamous government ‘Point of Order’ response.