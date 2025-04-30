 Fairways, focus and follow through.

Golf rewards those who prepare, stay focused and trust their process. The same is true in business. Here are a few of my go-to tips that help me play with purpose – and perform when it counts.

1. Driver – Get it in play.

My miss is usually a closed clubface that moves the ball left of the target, particularly when I try to hit it long! When the fairway is tight, I will tee the ball slightly lower and choke down on my driver ½ to 1 inch. I also I practice hitting a fade with these slight adjustments. That has become my go-to shot – controlled, consistent and reliable. Sure, I lose a bit of distance, but it keeps me in play and sets up the hole. Fairways over fireworks.

In business, it’s not always about maximum power – it’s about smart positioning. Play the shot you trust, not the one that looks flashy.

2. Fairway Irons – Learn from your from yourself and those around you.

We all have a tendency – mine is a draw or hook left of the target with approach shots. I’ve learned with my PGA coach that I tend to set up in a closed stance, especially late in the round. Instead of aiming right to compensate (which just makes things worse), I try to square up – or even set slightly open – and hit a controlled fade. I make sure to rehearse this shot in warm-up so I can trust it when fatigue sets in.

Knowing your patterns and preparing for them is just like anticipating challenges in a negotiation. Play your tendencies wisely, and don’t overcorrect under pressure.

3. Pitch Shots – Tempo is everything.

Ten to 90 yards off the green I often use the same club – my 56° sand wedge – but I adjust the tempo. I use a slightly open stance for better hip clearance, keeping my shoulders and arms square to the target line. I take a few practice swings and dial-in my pace, thinking in terms of percentage: i.e., 75% swing speed = 75 yards. I have developed this awareness through tons of practice. This routine helps me commit confidently when I set up to these shots.

Just like presenting to a client, tempo and timing are key. Rushing or over-swinging can sabotage even the best-laid plans. Stay smooth and intentional.

4. Putting – Commit and trust.

On the green, pick your line and commit to your pace. Then narrow your focus to one thing – maybe the logo on your ball or the back of the cup. Keep your mind quiet, trust your stroke and swing with confidence.

In putting and in business, clarity and focus are everything. Eliminate distractions, commit fully and trust your preparation.

If there’s one common thread through all of these reflections, it is this: Experience teaches, reflection sharpens, practice builds trust and execution delivers results. Preparation leads to confidence, and confidence leads to success.





Visit mckenziemeadows.com/academy/golf-tips for more info.